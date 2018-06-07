A Journey in Time – Presented by The Bold and Beautiful Red Hatters – September 15

Strap on your best high button shoes for a family fun filled night, wear your best costume for the eras of 1860-1960.

There will be a costume contest with prizes and awesome music to dance the night away, with a live DJ!

Place:  The College Building at the Cedartown High School, The Hon Community Room

Address:  167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown, GA 30125

Date:  Saturday, September 15 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets:  $15

Call Queen Patricia Smith Cannon at 770-546-4717 or Co Queen Shelia Angel at 770-883-3201

MC:  Stretch Galliher

DJ:  Dink Wilkes