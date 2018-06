F.H.F. Hair Design is hosting its 8th Annual Free Back to School Haircuts Day

For ages 6-18

July 31st

Will be held at F.H.F. Hair Design, 305 Main Street, Cedartown, GA 30125

From 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Call for Appointments

We are looking for volunteers and donations for our community closet and school supplies.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, please give us a call at 678-901-0643