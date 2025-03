Crossover Day casualties include sports betting, DEI ATLANTA – Sports betting struck out again this year in the General Assembly. The state House of Representatives passed 75 bills Thursday in the daylong flurry of activity known as Crossover Day, the annual deadline for legislation to clear either the House or Senate to remain alive for the year. But sports betting wasn’t among […]

Georgia Senate moves to enhance criminal penalties for teens who threaten schools ATLANTA – Legislation that would enhance criminal penalties for students who threaten their school passed the Georgia Senate Thursday. Senate Bill 61 was pushed by Republicans and passed 33-22 in a party-line vote. It would allow children aged 13 to 17 to be tried as adults for terroristic threatening. They could also land in superior […]

Georgia Senate seeks to ban drinks with THC ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate adopted a measure Thursday that would ban drinks containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Senate Bill 254, which passed 42-14, originally intended to limit the amount of Delta-9 (a form of THC) per serving in gummies, tinctures and drinks. But an amendment on the Senate floor would ban all […]

Georgia House passes two tax relief measures ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives passed two tax relief bills Thursday, one unanimously and another that proved controversial. House Bill 112, which cleared the chamber 175-0, would provide $1 billion in one-time income tax rebates to Georgia taxpayers. Single filers would get a rebate of $250, while heads of households would receive $375 […]

Kemp inks $40.5 billion mid-year budget ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a record $40.5 billion mid-year budget Thursday that prioritizes hurricane relief and invests heavily in school safety and Georgia’s prison system while providing relief to the state’s taxpayers. The spending plan, which the General Assembly passed earlier this week, includes $867 million in response and recovery efforts following Hurricane […]

State House committee signs off on sports betting ATLANTA – Legislation asking Georgia voters whether to legalize online sports betting in Georgia cleared a committee in the state House of Representatives Wednesday. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, House Resolution 450 would require a two-thirds majority to pass the full House if it reaches the floor. The House Higher Education Committee approved the measure […]

State House panel OKs one solar bill, shelves a second ATLANTA – Legislation that would require installers of solar panels on property leased from a landowner to return the land to its natural state cleared a Georgia House committee Wednesday. But a second bill pertaining to solar panels installed in communities governed by homeowners’ associations ran into pushback from members of the House Energy, Utilities […]

McBath forms exploratory committee to run for governor ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, filed paperwork Wednesday creating an exploratory committee for a potential race for governor next year. “Georgians deserve a governor who understands what’s at stake because they’ve lived it,” McBath wrote in a prepared statement. “As a mom and breast cancer survivor, I’ve seen first hand how regular people […]

State House sends two speed camera bills to Senate ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives passed two bills Tuesday aimed at reining in abuses in the use of speed-detection cameras in school zones. One of the bills would ban the cameras altogether, while a second would put restrictions on the use of the cameras without prohibiting them. House Bill 225, the legislation repealing […]