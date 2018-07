Marietta Street United Methodist Church would like to welcome you to come and celebrate our “7th Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

At the 11 a.m. service: Our guest preacher will be Rev. Kenneth Jones

At the 3 p.m. service: Our guest preacher will be Rev. Charles Thomas of Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Carrollton, GA

Please come to celebrate and worship the LORD with us!