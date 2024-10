Georgia Supreme Court denies bid to reinstate election rule changes ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday denied an expedited appeal of a Fulton County Superior Court ruling that invalidated a series of election law changes approved by the Republican-controlled State Election Board. Tuesday’s unanimous decision means none of the rules changes opposed by Democrats and some Republicans will be in effect for the Nov. […]

New committee to explore impacts of AI on Georgia courts ATLANTA – Georgia Chief Justice Michael Boggs Tuesday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will assess the risks and benefits of using artificial intelligence in the state’s court system. The committee, to be chaired by Justice Andrew Pinson, will look for ways to maintain public trust and confidence in Georgia’s judiciary as […]

Kemp announces another $1B tax rebate ATLANTA – For the second time in three years, Gov. Brian Kemp is giving Georgians a tax rebate worth more than $1 billion. Kemp said Tuesday he will include the rebate in the mid-year budget he introduces to the General Assembly in January. He said the extra money will come in handy, particularly for Georgians […]

DNR chief: Investigation of Sapelo Island gangway collapse likely to take time ATLANTA – Investigators interviewing witnesses to Saturday’s tragic gangway collapse on Sapelo Island and examining evidence won’t have a quick answer to what caused the structure to give way, Georgia Commissioner of Natural Resources Walter Rabon said Tuesday. “This could go for a week if not months,” Rabon said after updating members of the state […]

Burns, other state House speakers seeking federal disaster relief for hurricane damage ATLANTA – State House speakers in six Southeastern states affected by three hurricanes in recent months – including Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns – sent a letter to congressional leaders Monday asking for disaster relief funds. Significant portions of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee sustained heavy damage from hurricanes Debbie, Helene, […]

Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol ATLANTA – A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted the counting of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. Cylester Maxwell, 42, of Alpharetta was taken into custody in Georgia on Friday and charged with assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous […]

Sapelo Island gangway collapse kills seven ATLANTA – The Sapelo Island Ferry resumed operations Monday following the weekend collapse of a gangway that killed seven and seriously injured three others. The incident occurred during the annual Sapelo Cultural Day celebration of the Georgia barrier island’s Gullah Geechee community, descendants of enslaved West Africans. At least 20 people went into the water […]

Harris batters Trump at Atlanta rally ATLANTA – Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks on former President Donald Trump Saturday night at a Get Out the Vote campaign rally in Atlanta. Democrat Harris warned that Republican Trump intends to implement a menu of initiatives contained in Project 2025, published by the conservative Heritage Foundation last year. She said the list […]

Republicans favored to retain majorities in General Assembly ATLANTA – Georgia is among only seven “battleground” states this year, where the presidential election is too close to call and the campaigns of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are spending most of their time. But Peach State Republicans believe they will still be in control of both the state House and Senate when […]