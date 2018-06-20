6th Annual Fly Fishing for Vets – Little Cedar Creek (Cave Spring, GA) – July 21

Trout Unlimited’s 6th Annual Fly Fishing for Vets in Cave Spring, GA – Saturday, July 21, 2018, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans come learn to Fly Fish. This event is FREE and dedicated to all veterans!

Veterans will be fly fishing in the trout pond and TU volunteers will aid in fishing in the Little Cedar Creek. We will be serving a complimentary hot dog lunch and “door prizes” will be drawn.

You will need a valid Georgia Fishing License and Trout Stamp. Georgia Veterans age 65 and older apply for a Senior Lifetime Hunt/Fishing License at no charge on-line at: georgiawildlife.com.