Georgia voters to decide tax-related ballot questions ATLANTA – Tax relief will be on the Georgia ballot Nov. 5 in addition to the presidential race and various congressional, legislative and county contests. Voters will decide two tax-related constitutional amendments the General Assembly passed this year as well as vote in a statewide referendum on tax legislation. Having already rolled back Georgia’s income […]

Helene leaves 11 dead in Georgia, fallen trees, flooded roads ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene moved out of Georgia Friday morning, leaving in its wake 11 dead, toppled trees that caused widespread power outages and massive flooding. The storm took a different path than had been anticipated, Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters during a late-morning briefing at the State Operations Center in Southeast Atlanta. Rather than […]

Fast-moving Helene bearing down on Georgia ATLANTA – Georgians were bracing Thursday for Hurricane Helene, a massive storm with a wind field spreading out 400 to 500 miles expected to reach South Georgia Thursday night and cut a swath through the rest of the state Friday morning. “This is one of the biggest storms we’ve ever had,” Gov. Brian Kemp told […]

Georgia lands $1.3 billion to expand broadband ATLANTA – The U.S. Commerce Department Thursday gave initial approval to more than $1.3 billion in federal funding to expand broadband connectivity in Georgia. The money is part of a federal investment of more than $2.9 billion to deploy broadband infrastructure in Georgia, South Carolina, Minnesota, and Iowa. The funding will come through the bipartisan […]

Georgia Supreme Court disqualifies West, De la Cruz from presidential ballot ATLANTA – Presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot in Georgia, but votes for them won’t count. That’s the result of a Georgia Supreme Court ruling Wednesday disqualifying West and De la Cruz. The expedited decision, which came just one day after the justices heard oral […]

State Operations Center up and running with Helene headed to Georgia ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp activated the State Operations Center Wednesday in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Helene, a day after declaring a state of emergency throughout Georgia. Forecasters expect Helene to make landfall along the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle late Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane before moving into Georgia early […]

Lawsuits aimed at State Election Board piling up ATLANTA – Several Georgia Democrats filed a lawsuit Wednesday to force Gov. Brian Kemp to order a hearing on allegations that three Republican members of the State Election Board (SEB) violated the law. State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes of Duluth, Randal Mangham – a former state representative now running for the Senate – and Cathy […]

Alternative siting of solar panels could take pressure off Georgia farmland ATLANTA – Creative thinking could help offset the growing impact of solar farms in rural Georgia, a state environmental regulator told a state Senate study committee Wednesday at a hearing in Moultrie. Jim Cooley, director of district operations for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), outlined a series of alternatives for siting solar farms in […]

Georgia students beat nation again in SAT scores ATLANTA – For the seventh year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, the state Department of Education reported Wednesday. Georgia public-school students recorded a mean score of 1030, 35 points higher than the national average for public-school students of 995. Georgia’s public-school class of […]