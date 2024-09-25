SCHOOL CLOSING

Based on conversations with state and local emergency management agencies regarding the incoming inclement weather from Hurricane Helene, Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 will be Learn-from-Home days for all Polk School District campuses.
Please refer to communication channels from your student’s respective school/teacher for guidance and expectations regarding assignments.
A decision related to extracurricular activities/sporting events for Friday and Saturday will be announced at a later time. We apologize for the inconvenience, but will always make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff, keeping safety our first priority. Thank you for your continued support and stay safe!