SCHOOL CLOSING

State Operations Center up and running with Helene headed to Georgia ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp activated the State Operations Center Wednesday in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Helene, a day after declaring a state of emergency throughout Georgia. Forecasters expect Helene to make landfall along the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle late Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane before moving into Georgia early […]

Lawsuits aimed at State Election Board piling up ATLANTA – Several Georgia Democrats filed a lawsuit Wednesday to force Gov. Brian Kemp to order a hearing on allegations that three Republican members of the State Election Board (SEB) violated the law. State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes of Duluth, Randal Mangham – a former state representative now running for the Senate – and Cathy […]

Alternative siting of solar panels could take pressure off Georgia farmland ATLANTA – Creative thinking could help offset the growing impact of solar farms in rural Georgia, a state environmental regulator told a state Senate study committee Wednesday at a hearing in Moultrie. Jim Cooley, director of district operations for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), outlined a series of alternatives for siting solar farms in […]

Georgia students beat nation again in SAT scores ATLANTA – For the seventh year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, the state Department of Education reported Wednesday. Georgia public-school students recorded a mean score of 1030, 35 points higher than the national average for public-school students of 995. Georgia’s public-school class of […]

Kemp declares state of emergency as Helene approaches ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Georgia Tuesday with Tropical Storm Helene expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane Thursday night. The fast-moving storm is expected to travel northeast into Georgia late Thursday or early Friday, producing damaging winds, four to eight inches of […]

Property owners appeal Sandersville Railroad condemnation order ATLANTA – A group of property owners who stand to lose their land to Sandersville Railroad Co. in an eminent domain proceeding filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn a decision allowing the taking. The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) voted unanimously early this month to uphold a hearing officer’s recommendation declaring a proposed spur […]

Trump promises to restore U.S leadership in manufacturing ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to make the United States a “manufacturing powerhouse” if voters return him to the White House. At a rally in Savannah devoted primarily to the economy, the Republican nominee for president said he would restore manufacturing jobs through substantial tariffs that would stop foreign countries from enticing […]

State Board of Election to investigate counties accused of refusing voter challenges ATLANTA – The State Election Board is launching an investigation into allegations that local election boards in eight counties are routinely thwarting citizen activists’ challenges of thousands of voter registrations. The five-member board voted 3-0 Monday to direct Mike Coan, the board’s executive director, to look into how challenges are being handled in Athens-Clarke, Bibb, […]

Coastal communities land state housing grants ATLANTA – Coastal Georgia is the beneficiary of a fifth round of grants through Gov. Brian Kemp’s Rural Workforce Housing Initiative. Brunswick and Chatham County will receive more than $4.8 million for infrastructure supporting 129 housing units, Kemp announced late last week. The governor launched the program early last year during his annual State of […]