TOY EXPRESS TOY DRIVE

Pediatricians want Georgia lawmakers to get serious about gun violence ATLANTA – The General Assembly should take a carrot-and-stick approach to reducing gun violence in Georgia, a panel of pediatricians told members of a legislative study committee Thursday. Tax credits to incentivize Georgians to buy safe firearm storage devices and a law requiring safe storage of guns with penalties for violators were among the recommendations […]

Georgia unemployment increases for fourth straight month ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate rose in August for the fourth month in a row, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The state’s jobless rate of 3.6% last month was up two-tenths from July’s 3.4% but still six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate. However, Georgia continued to set workforce records in August. “Georgia’s […]

Ossoff introduces Postmaster General Reform Act ATLANTA – The U.S. postmaster general would be subject to term limits and Senate confirmation under legislation introduced Wednesday by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. Ossoff has been highly critical of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy since reports surfaced earlier this year of months-long delays in delivering mail processed at a new regional distribution center in Fulton […]

State launches 988 decal distributions to prevent student suicides ATLANTA – Georgia’s mental health agency is partnering with the University System of Georgia to place decals listing the 988 suicide and crisis hotline number in the dorm rooms of every public college and university campus. “Partnering with the University System of Georgia on this vital initiative underscores our commitment to the mental health and […]

Georgia lawmakers hear earful on high water rates in Lake Oconee region ATLANTA – Lake Oconee-area property owners complaining of exorbitant water rates urged Georgia lawmakers Wednesday to bring private water systems in Georgia under the same regulations that apply to municipal systems. Piedmont Water Co., the state’s second-largest private water system, is charging the second-highest water rates in Georgia, lower only than the private system serving […]

Kemp order lets colleges, universities make direct NIL payments to student-athletes ATLANTA – Georgia colleges and universities may directly compensate student-athletes for the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) under an executive order Gov. Brian Kemp issued Tuesday. Kemp cited a proposed settlement agreement between the NCAA and certain athletic conferences that, if approved, would allow postsecondary institutions to provide direct NIL compensation to […]

Georgia sets tourism records for second straight year ATLANTA – Georgia broke tourism records last year for the second year in a row, setting an all-time high for visitors, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. The number of domestic and international visitors to the Peach State increased by 5 million in 2023 to a record 171 million. Georgia maintained its No.-5 ranking among the […]

Georgia PSC gives final approval to biomass projects ATLANTA – State energy regulators Tuesday approved a plan by Georgia Power to buy about 80 megawatts of electricity generated by burning wood chips at a cost opponents said far outweighs the project’s value to the forestry industry. The Georgia Public Service Commission voted 4-1 to approve the proposal. The lone “no” vote came from […]

Woods proposes school safety steps in wake of Apalachee High shooting ATLANTA – State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Monday he will push for additional state funding for school safety initiatives during the 2025 General Assembly session in the aftermath of this month’s school shooting in Barrow County. The goal will be providing a school resource officer and a crisis alert system in every Georgia school. […]