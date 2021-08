Who is Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso? One of the women who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual assault in state Attorney General Letitia James’ explosive report last week revealed herself as Brittany Commisso in a new interview. Jessica Chasmar

Newt Gingrich: Dems’ unified decision to pass a $3.5 trillion bill as inflation soars is political suicide If the economy keeps slowing, and the inflation keeps rising, the 2022 election will be a drowning time for failed Democrats. Newt Gingrich

What Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has said about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has not held back when discussing his famous sister. Most recently, the 55-year-old called the Duchess of Sussex "shallow" in the first trailer for Australia’s "Big Brother VIP." Sasha Savitsky

Jane Withers, child actress who turned TV commercial star, dead at 95 Jane Withers, the former child actor who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died, her daughter said. She was 95.