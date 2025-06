Lawmakers, backed by health advocates, push for increase in cigarette tax ATLANTA — Some Georgia lawmakers have been trying for years without success to raise Georgia’s tax on cigarettes, but some think cuts at the federal level may finally stir interest in their cause. State Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, said she’s been trying for five years to get the Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives interested […]

Stolen aircraft could land student pilot in prison for a decade ATLANTA – A student pilot has pleaded guilty in federal court in Macon to stealing a private plane from an airport in Perry and flying it to North Carolina and back. Rufus Crane, 27, of Coconut Creek, Fla., faces up to 10 years in prison on one count of interstate transportation of stolen aircraft. He […]

Regents confirm new leader for University of West Georgia ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia Board of Regents held a final vote Wednesday to confirm Christopher “Mike” Johnson as president of the University of West Georgia. The chief of staff for the University of Houston (UH) and the UH system will succeed the Carrollton university’s interim President, Ashwani Monga, on Aug. 1. Monga […]

Lawsuit filed against companies behind Sapelo Island gangway that collapsed, killing seven UPDATE: this article now includes comment from one of the companies that was sued ATLANTA – When Regina Brinson reached the middle of the aluminum walkway, she heard it crack and watched in horror as it broke just in front of her feet, plunging the elderly people ahead of her into the fast-moving water. Soon, […]

Georgia adoption regulations come under fire ATLANTA – Recent changes in the adoptions process in Georgia are causing such extensive delays that the state is no longer considered “adoption-friendly,” several adoption lawyers said Wednesday. But the owner of an adoption agency in Coastal Georgia and a birth mother defended Georgia’s process as ensuring that Peach State adoptions are safe and legal. […]

Judge rules against Democrat running for Public Service Commission ATLANTA – A Democrat running for the Georgia Public Service Commission failed Tuesday to convince a judge to let him stay on the ballot after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ruled that he did not live in the district where he was running. Daniel Blackman was among four Democrats running in the June 17 […]

Georgia measles cases on decline ATLANTA – Five Georgians have come down with cases of highly contagious measles this year, State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said Tuesday. That’s a slight drop from last year’s six measles cases and well below a peak of 18 cases Georgia experienced in 2019, Drenzek told members of the state Board of Public Health. She […]

New area code coming to southeastern Georgia ATLANTA – Georgia will be getting an 11th area code soon, with the new 565 area code being added as an overlay to the existing 912 area code in the southeastern part of the state, the Georgia Public Service Commission announced Tuesday. Once new phone numbers for the 912 area code have been exhausted, some […]

Georgia high court rejects four new election rules, upholds only one ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday upheld only one of seven controversial changes to state election laws the Republican-controlled State Election Board (SEB) approved before last November’s elections. In a unanimous ruling, the justices declared four of the other changes invalid and sent the remaining two back to a lower court for further review. […]