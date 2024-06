Anti-Trump Republicans urging Supreme Court to reject immunity bid ATLANTA – A group of conservative Republicans opposed to Donald Trump released a $2 million ad campaign in Georgia and 11 other states Friday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the former president’s bid for “absolute immunity” from prosecution. The campaign by Republicans for the Rule of Law features testimonials from more than 25 […]

Longtime administrator sole finalist for Augusta University president Russell Keen ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents Thursday named a veteran of the university system as the sole finalist for president of Augusta University. Russell Keen has worked in the system for the last 22 years, including the last nine years as the university’s executive vice president for administration and […]

Burt Jones: Economic worries will help Trump win back presidency JEKYLL ISLAND – Inflation will drive support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones predicted Thursday. “2020 was the personality vote,” Jones, the first Georgia elected official to back Trump’s first campaign for president in 2015, said during a luncheon speech at the Georgia Press Association’s […]

Georgia appellate court pauses Trump election interference case ATLANTA – The Georgia Court of Appeals declared Wednesday that it will not move forward with an election interference prosecution of former President Donald Trump until after deciding whether to disqualify Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. The one-page ruling came just two days after the appellate court set a hearing date of […]

Quinnipiac poll: Trump leading Biden in Georgia ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump holds a 5-point lead over President Joe Biden in Georgia, according to a poll Quinnipiac University released Wednesday. The survey of 1,203 self-identified voters found Trump at 49% to 44% for Biden in a head-to-head matchup. In a six-way hypothetical race that includes other candidates, Trump leads with 43% […]

Athens grand jury indicts four in gang-related murder of 3-year-old ATLANTA – An Athens-Clarke County grand jury has indicted four members of a local street gang in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday. Kyron Santino Zarco Smith was shot in the chest in March when a bullet came through his home at the Hallmark Mobile Home Park […]

Five Georgia school districts land grants for electric buses ATLANTA – Five Georgia school districts have been awarded federal grants to buy electric school buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will allocate $29.4 million in grant funding to the school districts in Brooks, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, and Jeff Davis counties through the agency’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program. “Electric school buses produce zero […]

Grants to help schools match technical education with industry needs ATLANTA – The state is awarding more than $200,000 in grants to help 15 school districts improve the alignment of their technical education programs with local industry needs. The districts will use the one-time-only grants to conduct in-depth reviews of workforce needs in their communities, working with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of […]

Carr asking feds to allow cellphone jamming in prisons ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take immediate action to allow cellphone jamming devices to be used inside state prisons and local jails. The FCC currently prohibits state and local governments from using jammers, a policy that dates back to the 1990s, before prison inmates began […]