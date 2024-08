Contraband epidemic plaguing Georgia prison system ATLANTA – Reduced staffing and aging infrastructure are contributing to an influx of contraband that is driving an increase in criminal activity inside Georgia prisons, the head of the state Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Correctional officers confiscated 14,497 cellphones inside state prisons last year, double the 7,224 seized in 2019, Commissioner of Corrections Tyrone […]

Former Atlanta CFO slapped with three-year prison sentence ATLANTA – Former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a multi-year scheme to obtain money and property from the city for private use. Beard, 60, who now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., also must serve three years of supervised release after completing […]

Women swimmers back transgender sports ban ATLANTA – Five former elite-level college women swimmers Tuesday described losing to a transgender athlete in an unfair competition and the trauma they suffered sharing a locker room with Lia Thomas. The five competed in the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Georgia Tech. “Competing as a woman against Thomas was unfair,” Grace Countie, […]

Democrats sue State Election Board over rules changes ATLANTA – The Democratic National Committee and Democratic Party of Georgia are suing to block rules changes the plaintiffs say would let the State Election Board (SEB) delay or prevent certification of election results in November. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court, takes aim at rules changes to state election laws the […]

Georgia educators rolling out literacy improvement steps ATLANTA – The state Department of Education (DOE) laid the groundwork for the Georgia Early Literacy Act during the past school year. Now, it’s time to implement legislation the General Assembly passed last year aimed at improving the quality of early reading instruction, Amy Denty, the DOE’s literacy director, told members of the Georgia Council […]

Democrats urge Kemp to remove State Election Board members ATLANTA – Georgia Democrats called on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Monday to remove three GOP members of the State Election Board for approving “11th-hour” changes to state elections laws they say could disrupt the November elections. The board has adopted rules changes in recent weeks that, among other things, would empower local election officials to […]

State launches ad campaign for Georgia Pathways Medicaid program ATLANTA – The state agency that runs Georgia Medicaid is going all out to increase enrollment in Gov. Brian Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion initiative beyond the paltry numbers who signed up during its first year. The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) launched a $10.7 million ad campaign this month to call attention to the […]

Georgia lands federal funds to get the lead out of school water ATLANTA – Georgia will receive $1.15 million in federal funds to help schools and child-care centers reduce lead in drinking water. The Georgia funding is part of a $26 million allocation nationwide by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will be used by 55 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. “The science is […]

Georgia Tech subject of federal lawsuit over cybersecurity ATLANTA – The Justice Department is suing Georgia Tech and the Georgia Tech Research Corp. for failing to follow cybersecurity requirements governing federal contracts. The federal lawsuit follows a whistleblower suit current and former members of the university’s cybersecurity team brought against the school and its research corporation. The complaint alleges that at least since […]