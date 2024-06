Georgia House panel poised to take on tricky fishing rights issue ATLANTA – The General Assembly passed legislation this year guaranteeing Georgians the right to fish in the state’s navigable rivers and streams. Now comes what promises to be the trickier question of deciding which rivers and streams are navigable and which are not. “This is the harder one to figure out,” said Mike Worley, president […]

Georgia DOT schedules open houses on I-285 toll lanes ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will host four open houses next month on a plan to add toll lanes along the top end of Interstate 285 and along Georgia 400 in Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb counties. The project will add two barrier-separated lanes in both directions of the so-called Perimeter Highway between […]

Treasury secretary travels to Atlanta to announce crackdown on fentanyl ATLANTA – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Thursday announced new sanctions against a Mexican drug cartel that smuggles fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into the United States. Yellen’s announcement during a news conference in Atlanta coincided with the arrests of eight leaders of the cartel La Nueva Familia Michocana on 13 indictments. More than 1 […]

Georgia employment sets more records despite rise in jobless rate Georgia Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month but remained well above the national rate, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The Peach State’s jobless rate of 3.2% for May was eight-tenths lower than the national rate of 4.0%. Several other employment indicators were up last month. […]

Hall County solicitor general indicted in fraud scheme ATLANTA – Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has been indicted on 11 counts of theft by taking and 34 counts of false statements and writings. Woodard is accused of unlawfully obtaining funds from Hall County and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to cover personal and other expenses unrelated to her official duties. She […]

Trump-endorsed Brian Jack wins GOP runoff in 3rd Congressional District ATLANTA – Brian Jack, a former White House aide to Donald Trump, was well on his way Tuesday night to capturing the Republican nomination to seek Georgia’s only vacant congressional seat. With 949 of 1,643 precincts reporting as of 9 p.m., Jack led former state Sen. Mike Dugan in west-central Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District with […]

State awards grants to 13 rural hospitals ATLANTA – Thirteen hospitals in rural Georgia will receive $6 million in grants through a state program that will give them a choice of how to use the money. The Georgia Department of Community Health’s Dual Track Rural Hospital Support program gives grant recipients the option of choosing between funding new or existing graduate medical […]

Warnock introduces workforce development bill ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., introduced legislation Tuesday that would create a federal grant program to help technical colleges and community colleges match their workforce development programs with community needs. The bipartisan bill – also sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. – would help train students for good-paying jobs in fields where the […]

Georgia not spending enough on veterans’ services Georgia War Veterans Home, Milledgeville ATLANTA – The state is seriously underfunding mental health and housing services for veterans, professionals in the field told Georgia lawmakers Tuesday. The state’s two veterans homes in Milledgeville and Augusta currently are serving about 400 veterans, far below the estimated need of 1,975. Neighboring states with lower populations – […]