Three weeks later, Trump administration gives Georgia its afterschool money ATLANTA — Federal dollars that Georgia has been counting on to cover afterschool program costs have been disbursed. The administration of President Donald Trump was expected to release funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program July 1 but withheld it until this week. State School Superintendent Richard Woods had been calling on the […]

Study: Medicaid cuts could shutter 37 Georgia nursing homes ATLANTA – Cuts to Medicaid contained in President Donald Trump’s new budget bill put 37 Georgia nursing homes at risk of closing, according to a study released by Brown University’s School of Public Health. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported that the legislation, which the Republican-controlled Congress passed this month, will slash Medicaid by $1 […]

Georgia literacy efforts produce gains in low-performing schools ATLANTA — A two-year-old Georgia law requiring teachers to use the “science of reading” in their lessons has led to literacy gains in the state’s lowest performing schools, the Georgia Department of Education announced Wednesday. House Bill 538, which passed unanimously in the state House of Representatives and with just one ‘no’ vote in the […]

Kelvin King running for secretary of state ATLANTA – Atlanta businessman and Air Force veteran Kelvin King has entered the race for Georgia secretary of state. King, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate three years ago, announced his candidacy for secretary of state Tuesday in an op-ed in James Magazine Online. “I’ve spent my life serving this country […]

State GOP returns political contributions to court receiver for First Fidelity, an alleged Ponzi scheme ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party has returned money contributed by a family associated with a financial institution that the federal government alleged was a Ponzi scheme. Saying he was not obliged to return the money but felt it was a “moral duty,” state GOP Chairman Josh McKoon announced Tuesday that the party had delivered […]

State lawmakers study student absenteeism, lingering problem since pandemic ATLANTA — Five years after COVID-19 caused many Georgia kids to start skipping school, absenteeism rates remain stubbornly high, with students scoring worse in core subjects like math and reading. A special committee of the state House of Representatives is studying the issue ahead of next year’s legislative session with the goal of producing laws that can reverse […]

State ethics panel dismisses complaint against Burt Jones ATLANTA – The State Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint calling for an investigation of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ $10 million loan to his gubernatorial campaign. In a letter dated Monday, commission Director David Emadi wrote that the complaint failed to allege a violation of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Act. “A financial disclosure […]

More changes may be coming for Georgia’s voting system ATLANTA — Republican lawmakers have pushed through numerous changes to Georgia’s voting system in recent years, reacting to a concern, mostly among conservatives, that lax security produced stolen elections. Now, House Speaker Jon Burns has empaneled a study committee to consider more changes, with the Republican from Newington selecting a likely candidate for secretary of […]

State pausing review of data center plans ATLANTA – An Atlanta-based environmental advocate is criticizing the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) decision to pause state reviews of new data center proposals. While the decision will not stop local governments from approving data center projects, it will rob local water planners of the state’s valuable input, Chris Manganiello, water policy director for […]