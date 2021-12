Hilaria Baldwin reveals on Instagram she's 'experienced such darkness' inpost referencing suicidal thoughts Hilaria Baldwin responded to an inspirational Instagram Story about overcoming thoughts of suicide by revealing that she too has experienced similar “darkness.” Tyler McCarthy

Therapy-based programs help overwhelmed children In a school year that was supposed to be a return to normal but has proven anything but, a Michigan school district has launched an educational program based on a key component of modern psychology — cognitive behavior therapy. Principles of this method are embedded in the curriculum and are part of the district’s full […]

New Jersey hijacker who used backhoe to flip police car shot and killed: 'Out of a movie' The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a man who allegedly stole a backhoe and was filmed flipping a police car on its side. Stephen Sorace

Pro-Beijing candidates win majority of seats in Hong Kong election Candidates loyal to China’s Communist Party won a landslide victory in Hong Kong’s legislative elections after pro-democracy activists were imprisoned and authorities received the power to exclude those deemed inappropriate for office.