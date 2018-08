The Cedartown High School and Middle School Cross Country teams will be holding the 3rd Annual “Bulldog Run” on Saturday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m. The race start will be adjacent to the Komoto Tech parking lot on the Silver Comet Trail. Entrants will receive a Bulldog Run T-Shirt, and there will be open and age group awards. Please come out and support the teams.

Dr. Richard Shortt, Cross Country Coach, Cedartown High/Middle School, 770-748-0490