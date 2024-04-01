BENEFIT AUCTION

Property owners contesting condemnation of land for rail spur ATLANTA – A nonprofit public interest law firm vowed Tuesday to appeal a ruling by a Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing officer condemning several pieces of property in Hancock County being sought by Sandersville Railroad for a spur line. The hearing officer declared Monday that the spur would serve a “legitimate public purpose” even […]

Internet trade group urges veto of age-verification mandate for social media access Lt. Gov. Burt Jones declared Senate Bill 351 a priority for the 2024 legislative session. ATLANTA – A trade association of internet companies is asking Gov. Brian Kemp to veto legislation requiring social media platforms to make “commercially reasonable” efforts to verify the age of users. Senate Bill 351, which the Georgia House and Senate […]

Some perennial causes make it through General Assembly, some don’t ATLANTA – Tax cuts, private-school vouchers, and health-care reform topped the list of accomplishments for the 2024 General Assembly session, which wrapped up just before 1 a.m. Friday following a frenetic marathon of nearly 15 hours. Vouchers and reforms to Georgia’s Certificate of Need (CON) law came after years of unsuccessful efforts by majority Republicans […]

Puberty blockers bill fails in General Assembly State Sen. Ben Watson ATLANTA – Controversial legislation prohibiting the prescribing or administering of puberty blockers to minors experiencing gender dysphoria died in the General Assembly on the final day of this year’s session when the Georgia House declined to take it up. The state Senate passed the Republican-backed bill 32-19 Thursday, voting along party […]

Elections bill clears General Assembly in final hour of ’24 session State Rep. Saira Draper spoke out against sweeping changes to Georgia election laws ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved sweeping changes in Georgia’s election laws early Friday, one of the final actions of this year’s legislative session. The state House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 189 101-73, with the Senate adopting the bill a […]

State busts up smuggling ring at prisons that used drones ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Corrections and the FBI have broken up a multi-state criminal operation involving the use of drones to smuggle contraband into state prisons. “Operation Skyhawk” has led to the arrest of 150 suspects, including eight prison employees who were immediately fired. Those arrested – including civilians, inmates, and prison staff […]

Lawmakers pass $36.1 billion state budget ATLANTA – The General Assembly gave final passage to a $36.1 billion fiscal 2025 state budget Thursday night, including raises for state employees and public school teachers as well as an 11th-hour influx of funding for Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program. The spending plan, which passed the state House 175-1 and the Senate 54-1 in the final […]

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on request for more generating capacity Georgia Power’s Plant Yates ATLANTA – Georgia Power and state energy regulators have agreed on a plan to increase the Atlanta-based utility’s electrical generating capacity including the construction of three new gas combustion turbines at Plant Yates near Newnan. The revenue that new capacity would produce for the company would more than offset the costs […]

General Assembly OKs COAM reform bill ATLANTA – Legislation aimed at reforming Georgia’s coin-operated amusement machines (COAM) industry is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after squeaking through the state Senate. Senators passed House Bill 353 Tuesday night 29-24, the minimum number of votes needed to pass legislation in the 56-member chamber. The House followed suit later by a much larger […]