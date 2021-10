The Cedartown Gridiron Club is selling tickets for 30 guns in 30 days based on the Cash 3 Drawing for each day in the month of November.

Each ticket is numbered. If your ticket matches the Cash 3 number for the day, you win the gun scheduled for that day.

Tickets are $30 and tickets can win multiple times. Tickets will be available at CHS home games in the Spirit Wear Tent. You can also purchase tickets from members of the CHS Gridiron Club!