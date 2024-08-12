3 Night Revival at Cedar Spring Baptist Church

Georgia posts healthy start to new fiscal year ATLANTA – The state began a new fiscal year on a positive note last month, with July tax collections increasing 2.7% over July of last year. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in $2.56 billion in taxes last month, up $66.3 million over July 2023. However, individual income tax receipts in July declined slightly, down […]

Democrats blast Kemp for refusing federal funds for student summer meals ATLANTA – Legislative Democrats urged Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday to accept federal funding for a program that provides low-income children with free meals during the summer when school is not in session. Georgia is one of 12 states that did not participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer EBT Program this summer and isn’t […]

Bankrupt Badcock Home Furniture closing all Georgia stores ATLANTA – A Florida-based furniture chain that has been a fixture in Georgia and other southeastern states for more than a century is going out of business. Badcock Home Furniture & More, with more than two dozen locations in Georgia, announced on Facebook Aug. 6 that it’s closing all of its more than 370 stores […]

Tort reform likely front-burner issue for 2025 General Assembly ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has made tort reform the main theme of his annual August address to Georgia political and business leaders two years running. But his Aug. 7 speech at this year’s Georgia Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Congressional Luncheon had a different ring to it than the 2023 version. Kemp followed up last year’s […]

Georgia cleaning up from Debby ATLANTA – Georgia’s cleanup from this week’s storm has moved from response to recovery, as the heavy rains and flooding brought by Tropical Depression Debby continue moving toward the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. “The storm is behind us, but certainly the recovery is not,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in Savannah Friday after touring damaged coastal […]

State Rep. Seabaugh charged with DUI ATLANTA – A state lawmaker from Cobb County is facing DUI charges following a crash Thursday night in the city of Atlanta. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car driven by Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, struck a bicyclist at Memorial Drive and Park Avenue in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. The cyclist was traveling in […]

DCH board member calls for fair prescription reimbursements to independent pharmacies ATLANTA – A member of the Georgia Board of Community Health called on the agency Thursday to reimburse independent pharmacies for prescriptions at the same rate they pay pharmacy chains. Mark Shane Mobley’s comments came as the board was approving a 6% increase on average of health insurance premiums state employees, public school teachers, and […]

Georgia, two other battleground states rated ‘Toss Ups’ in presidential race ATLANTA – The Cook Political Report has moved the presidential race in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada from “Leans Republican” to “Toss Up,” reflecting a surge in support for Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground states. With those moves, the independent non-partisan newsletter now rates 235 electoral votes of leaning, likely, or solid Republican and 226 […]

Kemp recommits to tort reform ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday pledged to continue pushing major tort reform legislation when the General Assembly convenes in January for the 2025 legislative session. Kemp made his announcement at the annual Congressional Luncheon in Athens sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the same venue he used a year ago to promise that […]