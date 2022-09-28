A “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event is being held at Caledonia Masonic Lodge, Monday, October 31st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

This 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event is open to the public and offers a safe, convenient, and fun-filled Halloween activity for children & parents.

Caledonia Masonic Lodge is located at 932 North Main Street, across the street from Colony Bank and this event is intended for children aged 18 & under and who are accompanied by an adult.

Since 1850 Caledonia Lodge has served the Cedartown community and all little ghosts or goblins are invited to attend this year’s Trunk or Treat event, Monday, October 31st from 5:30 to 7:30.

EVENT DETAILS: Message us for any additional questions you may have

1. The parking lot of Caledonia Lodge will be arranged safely for the trick or treaters

2. No motor vehicles will be permitted to enter the trick or treat area

3. Bathrooms are available [the Lodge building will be open and accessible]

4. Please take note: We certainly encourage fun loving adults who desire to don costumes and trick or treat BUT we ask that you reserve this event to adults (costumed or not) WHO ALSO accompany children.

If you are adult age, costumed, and are not accompanying children, kindly trick or treat elsewhere.

The intention of our event is to serve children and their parents (costumed or not) in a safe, fun-filled setting. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

https://www.facebook.com/events/494762912545459/?ref=newsfeed