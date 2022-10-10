2nd Annual Run for the Nuns 5K/10K

St. Bernadette Catholic Church Knights of Columbus are hosting its 2nd annual Run for the Nuns.
The 5K/10K Run will begin at 9am Saturday Oct. 22nd at the Kimoto Tech Clubhouse at 601 Canal St.
You can run, walk, or sponsor a runner.
Proceeds will go to help the Sisters Poor of Jesus Christ now living in our community at the old St. Bernadette Catholic Church on South College Street.
For more info you can contact any Knight of Columbus at 770 265 1932.
https://www.raceplace.com/events/123402/2022-run-for-the-nuns