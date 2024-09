Georgia lawmakers about to focus on private water systems ATLANTA – The role private water systems can and should play in meeting the demands of Georgia’s growing population will be the focus of a legislative study committee that will begin meeting next week. Private water systems became an issue earlier this year when the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted largely along party lines to allow […]

Willis a no-show at state Senate committee hearing ATLANTA – Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not appear before a state Senate committee Friday to testify about the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, defying a subpoena the panel issued last spring. Willis has argued the subpoena is unlawful and has gone to court to block it. Friday’s hearing […]

Fulton judge tosses three counts in Trump’s election interference case ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge Thursday dismissed three counts in District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case against former President Donald Trump while leaving most of the counts intact. Two of the dismissed counts were filed directly against Trump, while the other involved co-defendants Shawn Still, a Republican state senator, and Trump […]

University system sets record for degrees awarded ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia (USG) awarded a record 76,571 degrees during the last fiscal year, up 1.8% over fiscal 2023. The number of degrees the system’s 26 institutions have awarded has risen by 39.6% since 2011, when the USG joined Complete College America, a program that prioritizes degree completion. During that same […]

Critics assail cost of Georgia Power biomass projects ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposal by Georgia Power to add more biomass to the utility’s electrical generating portfolio argued Thursday the plan is both unreliable and too expensive. Georgia Power is seeking approval from the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to buy about 80 megawatts of electricity from three plants in South Georgia that […]

Republicans join legal challenge of State Election Board ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled State Election Board is now being challenged from both sides of the aisle. A Georgia-based advocacy group headed by former Republican state Rep. Scot Turner filed suit in Fulton County Wednesday seeking to block rules changes three of the five board members approved in recent weeks allowing local election officials to […]

West, De la Cruz tossed from Georgia presidential ballot ATLANTA – Two Fulton County judges have disqualified independent Cornel West and socialist Claudia De la Cruz from Georgia’s presidential ballot, narrowing the field of qualified candidates in the Peach State to four. In decisions handed down Wednesday, the judges ruled that electors for West and De la Cruz improperly filed nominating petitions for their […]

Voting rights groups weigh in on lawsuit challenging State Election Board ATLANTA – Civil and voting rights groups have filed a “friend of the court” brief in a lawsuit challenging two rules changes the State Election Board’s Republican majority adopted in recent weeks. The ACLU of Georgia, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law argue the changes threaten to upend […]

Cyber criminals convicted in Gwinnett County headed to prison ATLANTA – Two convicted cyber criminals were sentenced to prison this week in Gwinnett County for their role in fraud schemes with multiple victims. Ugochinyere Anazodo, 46, of Gwinnett and Dominique Beaulieu, 45, of Windermere, Fla., were convicted late last month for participating in several cyber scams including business email compromise, romance fraud, and inheritance […]