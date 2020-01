21st Sanctity of Life March and Memorial

Saturday, January 25th

Silent march will begin at the park by Ideal Bakery at 11:45 a.m. We will silently walk to the space in front of the Court House #2 on Main Street. All those who love live and support life itself, please come and join us.

Since Roe vs Wade 1973, there wave been over 60,000,000 –

that’s over 60 million lives lost due to abortion.