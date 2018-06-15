20th Annual Youth Summerfest Church Olympics – Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Cedartown) – July 28

Youth Summerfest

The 20th Annual Youth Summerfest Church Olympics is just around the corner. It will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) in Cedartown, GA from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This will be a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship.

Youth Summerfest encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right. This event has fun for everyone from youth to the elderly. The youth will participate in Olympic style games while the adults and the elderly participate in less strenuous games. Medals are provided to those who compete and win.

Participants must provide a signed “Youth Summerfest Committee Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a Parent/Guardian to get on the van. Kids will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document.

Buses will pick up at the following locations: Aragon Police Department by the park and Hogue Avenue Gym (Skateboard park in front of gym) in Rockmart. In Cedartown, vans will pick up on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street. Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.

For more information, please contact Joy Fredrick at 770-713-5440, Kenneth Brown at 706-767-0874 or Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.