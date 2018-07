20th Annual Family and Friend Day

God’s Church of Deliverance

The guest speaker will be Pastor Hope Smith, Eastview Baptist Church of Cedartown, GA.

This service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 starting at 4:00 p.m. at 401 East Point Road, Cedartown, GA.

If more information is needed, please contact Mother Annie M. Weaver at 770-748-6707.