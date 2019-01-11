2019 MLK, Jr. “Youth” Infusion Scheduled Activities – Cedartown – January 2019

The 2019 Annual MLK, Jr. “Youth” Infusion will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church located at 321 MLK, Jr. Blvd. at 4:00 p.m. The theme this year is “Discover to Recover the Dream!”

January 17th – January 19 (Thursday thru Saturday) from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. YWTSA will be sponsoring a Free Used Book Fair at Last Minute Convenience Store located at 411 East Gibson Street in Cedartown, GA.

The MLK “Youth” Infusion is a series of events sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc./YWTSA, which provides youth the ability to engage in community service, political, educational and liberal arts arenas while understanding the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. These events are free to the public.