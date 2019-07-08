The 2019 Mamie R. Hammock Memorial Scholarship Fund Banquet will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Christian Center Ledbetter Hall, 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown, Georgia.

Miss Hammock taught Health Occupations at Cedartown High School from 1983 until her death in 1996. The scholarship fund awards two $1,000.00 scholarships to students graduating from Cedartown High School pursuing careers in Health Occupations and/or Education. This year, a $250.00 book scholarship is also awarded.

The featured speaker is Mrs. Zada Whatley Davis. Mrs. Davis is a native of Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Elbert and Mrs. Lillie Whatley. Other program participants include Dr. April Welch, Mrs. Anita Mizell, and Elder Tony Davis.

Tickets for the banquet are $20.00 each. To purchase tickets, contact Estella McDermott, April Welch, Clara Gaines, Brandon or Kyle Hammock, Patron Hoke, Robert Barton, Deborah Jones, Demetrius Crespo, Mrs. Gladys Gipson, or stop by Nana’s Place on Gibson Street in Cedartown, Ga.

For more information, cal Estella at 706-506-8924