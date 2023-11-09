November 9, 2023 News Desk 0

Saturday, Nov.11, 7am-Noon

Giant Community Yard Sale
Chubb’s Barking Lot Bazaar Fundraiser

Cedartown High School will have a Barking Lot community yard sale this Saturday from 7am-noon in the parking lot in front of the CHS main entrance.

Come and shop with us and get a cup of coffee from Chubb’s Coffee House!

You can also purchase a parking lot space

for

$50 to sell your own yard sale items by

contacting the CHS front office at (770) 748-0490

by this Friday at 3:00pm.

All proceeds will go to support our CHS bulldog, Chubb.

Thank you and GO DAWGS!