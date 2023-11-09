Saturday, Nov.11, 7am-Noon
Giant Community Yard Sale
Chubb’s Barking Lot Bazaar Fundraiser
Cedartown High School will have a Barking Lot community yard sale this Saturday from 7am-noon in the parking lot in front of the CHS main entrance.
Come and shop with us and get a cup of coffee from Chubb’s Coffee House!
You can also purchase a parking lot space
for
$50 to sell your own yard sale items by
contacting the CHS front office at (770) 748-0490
by this Friday at 3:00pm.
All proceeds will go to support our CHS bulldog, Chubb.
Thank you and GO DAWGS!