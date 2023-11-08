November 8, 2023 News Desk 0

 Christmas Parade November 30!

Applications are being accepted now and it is all online!

No need to come to City Hall or use a stamp.

https://form.jotform.com/232274926773162

There is NO entry fee and we have awesome cash prizes this year!

Award categories now include:

Christmas Star Award, $1,000 prize for the entry that’s most creative, original, and best in appearance;

Christmas Magic Award, $500 prize for the best entry featuring children;

Christmas Spirit Award, $500 prize for the entry that’s most energetic and enthusiastic;

Christmas Sparkle Award, $300 prize for the entry that has the most outstanding lights or lighting effects

Christmas Sleigh Award, $200 prize that will be given to the best classic car or vehicle entry.

Groups eligible for prize money include non-profit organizations, churches, schools, private businesses and residents, industries and civic groups. Parade entrants are not allowed use Santa suits or throw objects or candy from a moving vehicle.