Conservative judicial activist again spurns demands from Senate Dems regarding Supreme Court investigation Conservative activist Leonard Leo has been targeted by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats and again has rejected demands for information regarding a Supreme Court justice probe.

Skinny sumo wrestlers? Height and weight requirements are dropped by sport's governing body Potential sumo wrestlers will no longer have to reach minimum height and weight requirements as the sport struggles to recruit new wrestlers, according to The Japan Sumo Association.

In Niger, lawyers call for deposed president's release after junta claims it thwarted house arrest escape Lawyers for deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum have called for his release from house arrest after learning the country's military junta claimed it prevented an escape attempt.

Martin Scorsese has directed over 20 feature films. Here's a look back at some of his most popular work Martin Scorsese is a director known for the films he has directed over the years. He has worked with A-list actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to create some of his best work.