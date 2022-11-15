Several people have asked about donating food and/or time. Any food donations that we need to prepare need to be dropped off by Tuesday, 11/22. Already prepared and ready to serve food can be brought in Wednesday, 11/23 or brought the morning of Thanksgiving. Let me know if you’d like to donate. If you are wanting to volunteer to serve or help out on Thanksgiving day, please email us at remixatmoores@gmail.com

Most of all, we need help spreading the word. If you know of anyone in need, please pass on the details. Whatever the need may be, a full belly, a connection or a full heart. Let’s come together this Thanksgiving.