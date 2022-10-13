Women’s Luncheon

November 12 at 12 Noon

All ladies are invited to join us for a special lunch at Second Baptist Cedartown!

Missy Lundy will share how a happy heart is good medicine.

Soup and salad will be served, and we will have a great time of fellowship with other ladies.

Girls 13 and under are free. Tickets for everyone else is $10 and are available for purchase at www.sbcedartown.org.

Please email anna@sbcedartown.org or call 770-748-5252 to let us know if you are bringing anyone 13 or younger so we know how many to prepare for.