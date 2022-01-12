Red Back Church Hymnal Singing

Do you enjoy hearing and singing the songs from the “Red Back church hymnal?” Songs like “I’ll Fly Away,” “Heaven’s Jubilee”, “Just a Little Talk with Jesus” and “When We all Get to Heaven”? Well, I have some good news for you. You are invited to Peachtree Baptist Church in Carrollton for their annual Hymn Book singing. This event will be Sunday night, Jan. 23, 2022 and begin at 6:00 p.m. Peachtree Baptist Church is located at 99 Center Point Rod., that’s at the corner of Center Point Road and Hwy 113 north of Carrollton. Pastor Jerome Mitchell invites everyone to come out for a great night of singing. For more information you may contact Danny Nixon at 770-537-4783. Peachtree Baptist Church looks for2ward to singing with each of you!