Good Friday & Resurrection Service

Good Friday Service 7 p.m. at Peek’s Park

Resurrection Sunday 9 AM and 11 AM

Join us at Peek’s Park in Cedartown for a special time of worship for Good Friday as we remember the sacrifice of Christ on the Cross of Calvary.

Bring your lawn chairs and join us in the amphitheater for special songs of worship and a message from the Word.

This will be a meaningful time of remembrance and gratitude as the sun sets around us.

All are welcome on Easter Sunday at Second Baptist! Both 9am and 11am services will include the full choir, praise band, and sermon.

We have precautions in place to socially distance. A nursery is also available for children up to three years old.

http://www.cedartowneaster.com