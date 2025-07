Georgia Power to update energy forecasts amid uncertain demand ATLANTA – An agreement Georgia Power and state energy regulators reached this week acknowledges that the utility’s forecasts for future energy demand are uncertain at best and will need updating during the next several years. However, much of Thursday’s final Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing on the mix of power-generating sources Georgia Power plans to […]

Campaigns for statewide offices take shape after first major financial filings ATLANTA — People who want to influence Georgia’s next elections have already poured millions of dollars into the 2026 governor’s race and other statewide campaigns. Campaign finance reports filed by the midnight deadline Tuesday show Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr had each attracted about $3 million from donors for their respective […]

Lawmakers conclude listening tour on access to cancer care ATLANTA – About 66,000 Georgians will get cancer this year, and 19,000 of them will die. That sobering estimate by the American Cancer Society explains why state lawmakers decided to study the disease this summer in an attempt to reduce the rate. “We are above the average for the nation,” Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of […]

Cold storage project coming to McIntosh County ATLANTA – Two cold storage companies have broken ground on a $60 million cold storage facility being built in Darien, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. PermaCold Logistics is being undertaken by cold storage builder and developer Ti Cold and Karis Cold, a private investment and development company with expertise in the cold storage industry. The […]

Folkston immigration detention center to become nation’s largest ATLANTA – South Georgia soon will become home to the largest illegal immigrant detention center in the country. The D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Charlton County will become part of the Folkston Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Centre under a $47 million contract county and federal government officials reached in June. The nearly […]

Georgia ends fiscal year with slight increase in tax revenues ATLANTA – The state closed out fiscal 2025 at the end of last month with a slight increase in net tax collections compared to fiscal 2024, Gov. Brian Kemp reported Tuesday. Net tax revenue for the 12 months ending June 30 was up $197.4 million over the previous fiscal year, an increase of 0.6%. Gross […]

Georgia man gets 35 years for dealing fentanyl ATLANTA — Dwan Maurice Hewlett must have thought he was about to make a lucrative deal when he drove to an Athens gas station. His car was filled with fentanyl and other drugs, in baggies ready to go. Instead, he wound up sprinting down the road, in a hapless attempt to evade police officers. A […]

Burt Jones enters race for Georgia governor ATLANTA – Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announced Tuesday he’s running for governor, a long anticipated move that sets up a primary race next year among Republican heavyweights. Jones, a former state senator from Butts County, posted his first campaign video on YouTube, touting Georgia’s accomplishments in recent years under Republican rule and laying out his […]

Appellate court: Local elections officials must certify results ATLANTA – Certification of election results in Georgia is a mandatory duty of local elections officials – not a discretionary decision – the state Court of Appeals has ruled. The decision dismissed a lawsuit filed by Julie Adams, a Republican member of the Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration who refused to certify the […]