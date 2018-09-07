149th Church Anniversary – The Marietta Street United Methodist Church – September 16

The Marietta Street United Methodist Church, located on Robert L. Parks, Blvd., Cedartown will hold its 149th Church Anniversary, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Our theme for this occasion is “Look Where He Brought Us From” – Isaiah 40:31.

Rev. Christopher M. Bonner of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carrollton, GA will be the Guest Speaker.

Dinner will be served between 1:30 and 3:00 p.m.

The Public is invited to attend.

Rev. Bobby Church, Pastor

Mrs. Annie Vaugh, Contact Person, 770-748-4200