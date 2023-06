OpenAI, Microsoft face class-action suit over internet data use for AI models A class-action complaint filed Wednesday alleges artificial intelligence leaders OpenAI and Microsoft used "stolen" information from internet users without consent to develop products.

Elderly Arizona man dies after numerous bee stings, cardiac arrest at home Police in Peoria, Arizona, responded to a call at a home Wednesday and found an 83-year-old in full cardiac arrest after suffering numerous bee stings.

Maryland Supreme Court to hear appeal from convicted killer Adnan Syed featured in hit podcast ‘Serial’ The highest court of Maryland has agreed to hear an appeal from Adnan Syed whose murder case has been chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial."

NFL legend JJ Watt lands studio analyst job in latest post-retirement move Legendary pass rusher and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt signed a deal to be an NFL studio analyst for the upcoming 2023 season.