“Rivers of Living Water G.E.M. cordially invite you to celebrate our 12th Church Anniversary on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Elder Darron Lakes of Christ The Healer Church in Clarksville, TN will bring forth the Word. Dinner will be served at 2:00 p.m. The service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Rivers of Living Water G.E.M. is located at 513 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart, GA. Everyone is invited!”