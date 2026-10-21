BLOOD DONORS NEEDED!!

Many people are filling their calendar with seasonal activities, and the American Red Cross urges people to carve out just an hour of time over the next few weeks to give blood before the holiday rush ramps up.

In thanks, all who come to give Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that’s a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards!

Additionally, successful November donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes (one result per calendar year; do not fast before you donate). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details on all offers.