Memorial Day Program

Kemp extends gas tax break just in time for Memorial Day travelers amid Iran-fueled price spike ATLANTA — Georgians and people visiting or just passing through the state will get a 33-cent per gallon break at the gas pump while traveling for Memorial Day. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday used his authority under state law to declare a state of emergency due to spiraling fuel prices. That in turn allowed him […]

To cover tax cuts, Kemp nixes new funds for forests, historic sites, arts and short-line rail ATLANTA — Among Gov. Brian Kemp’s $300 million worth of vetoes this week were money for reforestation, land conservation, historic building restoration, the arts and live performances and short-line railroads. The reason he gave in most instances: “The General Assembly failed to account for this loss of revenue in the appropriations process, instead prioritizing general […]

Black lawmakers warn Kemp’s redistricting fight will put ‘old South’ on World Cup stage ATLANTA — Alleging racism, Black Georgia lawmakers assailed Gov. Brian Kemp’s call for a special session to redraw election maps, saying Republicans want to drag the state back to the era before the civil rights movement. “It’s despicable that Georgia is following this racist playbook and taking us back to Jim Crow,” said Sen. Nikki […]

Democrats blast Kemp’s special session on maps, QR code voting deadline ATLANTA — Democrats reacted angrily to Gov. Brian Kemp’s call Wednesday to rewrite electoral district lines after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in April. Kemp, a Republican, ordered a special legislative session for June 17 to redraw election maps after the high court ruled last month in Louisiana v. Callais that a new majority-Black legislative district in […]

Georgia financier pleads guilty in First Liberty Ponzi scheme, faces prison, agrees to restitution ATLANTA — Edwin Brant Frost IV faces a long stretch in prison and a demand to repay millions of dollars to investors after he pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud in connection with what prosecutors called a “classic” Ponzi scheme. The plea agreement signed Tuesday by Frost, the former owner and president of […]

Kemp calls special session for redistricting and to resolve QR code voting issue ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on June 17 to contend with two election-related issues under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp. The proclamation requires the General Assembly to convene for a special session to consider redrawing legislative districts, pointing to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in April that […]

Kemp trims some proposed spending from budget ATLANTA — State lawmakers passed a budget that was about $1 billion larger than what Gov. Brian Kemp expects Georgia will collect in tax revenue next fiscal year, so he took a scalpel to their spending plan. The fiscal year 2027 budget he signed Tuesday trims $300 million from spending that the General Assembly had […]

Kemp signs law increasing tax credits for private school scholarships ATLANTA — More taxpayers will be able to contribute to a private school scholarship fund while receiving a state tax credit for the full amount after Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 328 Monday. The measure increases the aggregate cap on tax-credited contributions to organizations that distribute scholarships to attend private K-12 schools or to […]

Georgia moves beyond HOPE, with need-based aid for college students ATLANTA — Next fall, Georgia students attending one of the state’s public colleges and universities will have a chance at financial aid if they come from a low-income family. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed legislation that establishes a need-based financial aid program. The amended budget for fiscal year 2026 already included $325 million for […]