Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 25th
at the Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park starting at 11:00 AM.
GUEST SPEAKER:
Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) Glenn Robinson.
Glenn spent many years in the Air Force with duty stations including Iraq.
Additionally, we have Rev. Dr. Jerry Buttrum,
Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God to pray the opening and closing prayers.
As she has for many years Mrs. Colleetoe Sanders will be singing
“The National Anthem” and closing with “God Bless America”.
Steve Arrington, Chairman: romesea@charternet
or cell 762-235-4690