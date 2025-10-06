Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the November election

Time is running out for voters ahead of the November election.

The Georgia Secretary of State is reminding residents that Monday, October 6th is the last day to register to vote or update your information in time to cast a ballot this year.

That deadline applies statewide — including here in Polk County.

Georgians can register online at the My Voter Page — that’s mvp.sos.ga.gov — or in person at the Polk County Board of Elections office in Cedartown at 144 West Avenue.

The general election will be held on November 4th 2025 from 7:00 AM till 7:00 PM at all 7 Polk County election day polling locations.

Early voting will begin Tuesday October 14th and end October 31st Monday through Friday. Early voting locations will open at 9:00 AM and close 5:00 PM.

Early voting will be held at both the Cedartown location at The Goodyear Civic Center: 108 Prior Street and in Rockmart at The Rockmart Community Center: 604 Goodyear Avenue.

Saturday October 18th and October 25th will have early voting from 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM at the Cedartown and Rockmart locations.

Two local special elections will be on the November ballot, including a redevelopment powers referendum by the City of Cedartown and a Homestead Exemption from Polk School District ad valorem taxes for seniors over the age of 65.

Statewide, Georgia voters will be casting ballots for two seats on the Public Service Commission (PSC).

District 2: Incumbent Republican Tim Echols is running against Democrat Alicia M. Johnson.

District 3: Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson is facing Democrat Peter Hubbard.

This five-member panel regulates Georgia’s utility services, including electricity and natural gas.