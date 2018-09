The 11th Annual Cave Spring Pig Out and Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. There will be vendors, car show, activities for children and event attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the People’s Choice category of the BBQ competition.

Teams and Vendors wanting to participate can find information on Facebook or by calling 706-777-8608.

Thanks to Sponsors, there is no admission fee to attend this event.