101 Dalmations Kids! – Cedartown Performing Arts Center – July 27

101 Dalmatians Kids!

Friday, July 27, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.

Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Cedartown, GA

Show tickets only $5! Registration still open!

101 Dalmations Kids directed by McCall Pirkle! Our 10 day summer camp will begin on July 16th-20th, 23rd-27th.

Tuition for the camp is $150 for all ten days. This will include all materials, snacks, teachings from professionals, and of course some great group activities that teach the kids about theatre! Visit our website to download the brochure, buy tickets or register your child for the camp.

For more information: 770-748-4168