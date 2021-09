Biden declares war on DeSantis and Abbott: 'Get them out of the way' President Joe Biden condemned Republican governors who are not enforcing his administration's COVID-19 plan and threatened to resist them with his presidential powers. Jon Brown

How federal regulation, not climate change, explains California's wildfire crisis: experts Democrats like President Joe Biden often point to California's devastating wildfires as evidence of climate change, but center-right policy experts claim that federal regulation and poor forest management, not climate change, best explain the fiery devastation in the Golden State. Tyler O'Neil

Heidi Klum puts on leggy display as she steps out for dinner in little black dress Heidi Klum showed off her legs and some skin as she arrived to dine at E-Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The model wore a David Koma black mini-dress to the restaurant and while filming the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent." Lauryn Overhultz

2022 Chevrolet Silverado revealed with ZR2 extreme off-road model and hands-free Super Cruise tech The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado features updates styling and tech that includes GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system, plus a new off-road ZR2 model. Gary Gastelu