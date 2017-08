The Youth Summerfest will be having a “Back to School Bash” Family and Friends Fellowship on Saturday, August 12, 2017. The event will be at Turner St. Park in Cedartown, GA from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information please contact Joy Fredrick at 770-713-5440, Kenneth Brown at 706-767-0874 or Courtney Ripoll 770-689-7838.