WRGA: Charges filed in Monday escape

From WRGA News:

An inmate who escaped from the Floyd County Courthouse Monday disabled the locks on his leg shackles before running from three sheriff’s deputies, according to arrest reports.

26-year old Dustin Earl Cotton fled the third floor of the courthouse just before noon Monday, sparking a manhunt between the rivers downtown.

Cotton was apprehended at around 10 p.m. Monday on the banks of the Etowah River at Glenn Milner Boulevard.

Cotton is facing a number of new charges including felony escape and obstruction of officers.

He was charged with criminal trespass for entering a zone that inmates are not permitted to enter and with prowling for running through several yards between the courthouse and the river.

Cotton was even charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft for taking the leg shackles and orange jail clothing.