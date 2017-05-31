Woman charged in Bartow County drowning death

MEDIA RELEASE

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cartersville woman in connection with the drowning death of a three-year-old child.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, investigators were called to a residence on Canter Lane in Cartersville at 1:33 PM today when a three-year-old child was found in a pool unresponsive.

The child was pronounced deceased after life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Just after 6:00 PM, investigators placed the mother of the child, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, under arrest and transported her to the Bartow County Jail.

Prather has been charged with Felony Murder and four counts of Cruelty To Children in the first degree.

Three other children in the home were taken into protective custody.

Bartow County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to work on this active case with assistance from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

No further information is available at this time.