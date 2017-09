Revival – Wimberly Hill Baptist Church

Sept. 24 – 27 @ 7:00 p.m., Sunday Services – 11:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Evangelist/Pastor: Robert Wright

Monday: Family Night, Tuesday: Youth & Children’s Night, Wednesday: Celebration Night

Special Singing each Night

Everyone is welcome

“Revival is the only hope for Polk County and our nation”

“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” (Psa. 122:1)