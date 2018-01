High Attendance Day in Sunday School – Wimberly Hill Baptist Church

Date: January 28

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Everyone is welcome (toddlers – adults)

Sunday School is all about Bible study, the very thing that’s needed most in America today.

A vibrant, growing Sunday School results in a strong, Christ-centered church

“Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Tim. 2:15)